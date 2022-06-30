Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

