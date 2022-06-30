Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,900,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average of $233.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

