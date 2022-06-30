Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $126.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

