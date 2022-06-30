Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,451 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

