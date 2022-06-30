Thunder Token Market Cap Achieves $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012585 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009479 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00211368 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

