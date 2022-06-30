Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

TLYS stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 76.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

