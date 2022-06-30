Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.96

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 1612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 48.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.