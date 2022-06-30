Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 218.2% in June

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TMRAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 4,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

