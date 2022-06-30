Toncoin (TON) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $5.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.01782265 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00192545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00077241 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

