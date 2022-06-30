Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 241.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

