Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Toro alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after purchasing an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Toro by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,709 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TTC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.16. 1,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,750. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.