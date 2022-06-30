Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a C$96.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.61.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,451. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$29.25 and a one year high of C$80.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3504875 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,446,115.40. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,767 shares of company stock worth $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.