TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.23.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 956,330 shares of company stock worth $1,342,533. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.