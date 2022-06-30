TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TCON opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.23.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
