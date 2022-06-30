TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

