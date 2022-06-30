TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $96,276.92 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $881.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 181,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.