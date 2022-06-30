Treat DAO Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00178746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.01562827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00096748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

