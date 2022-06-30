Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 18,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 185,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.50. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

