Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.02

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 143852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22.
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.