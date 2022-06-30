Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.02

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 143852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

