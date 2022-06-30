TrueFi (TRU) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and $8.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,933.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002696 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.