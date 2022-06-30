TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 4 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.77.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.