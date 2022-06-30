TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 4 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.