Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

