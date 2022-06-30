TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.60

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 209668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($0.96).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7,860.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is 652.32%.

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($24,567.54).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

