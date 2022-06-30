u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBLXF. Kepler Capital Markets raised u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get u-blox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. u-blox has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.