U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 24,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,327,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $875.53 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

