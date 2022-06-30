UBS Group Begins Coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares alerts:

INTR opened at 2.84 on Thursday. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares has a one year low of 2.84 and a one year high of 4.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.