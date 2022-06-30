UBS Group Downgrades Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Holcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

HCMLY opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.4148 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

