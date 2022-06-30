UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

