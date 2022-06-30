unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Market Capitalization Tops $3.01 Million

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, unFederalReserve has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. unFederalReserve has a market cap of $3.01 million and $137,655.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About unFederalReserve

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 441,048,719 coins. unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

