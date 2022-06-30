UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of UNF traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.81. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,216. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in UniFirst by 584.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UniFirst by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

