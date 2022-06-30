Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.5% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.15 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.82.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

