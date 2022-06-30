United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $1.58. United Insurance shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 99,186 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.86.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.58). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 334,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

