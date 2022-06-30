United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.61

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 77260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

