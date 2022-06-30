Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.00

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $100.46, with a volume of 29888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

