Unslashed Finance Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01554274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00092069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

