UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $5.93 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00030818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.66 billion and $7.39 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00267489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003471 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

