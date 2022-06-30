Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 4.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 98,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,938,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $910.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after buying an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 100.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 69,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

