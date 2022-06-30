Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,453. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $157.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

