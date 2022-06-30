Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,088,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 376,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

