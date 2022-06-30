Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

