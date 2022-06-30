Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 1% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.30 and last traded at $70.26. 11,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,445,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.