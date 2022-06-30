Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 1% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.30 and last traded at $70.26. 11,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,445,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 662.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth $56,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

