Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 404.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

