Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Applied Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.64 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

