VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VACNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VACNY opened at $24.15 on Thursday. VAT Group has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $52.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.