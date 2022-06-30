Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Decreased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.34. 3,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,963. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $293.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,372 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,300. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

