VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIA optronics from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIAO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 11,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,342. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

VIA optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.