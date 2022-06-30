Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 35,242 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $10.94.

The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

