Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

