Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 4.2%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 4,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 811,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.49.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.