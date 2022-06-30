Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 4.2%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 4,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 811,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

