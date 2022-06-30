Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

