Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RDGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Vivos has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

